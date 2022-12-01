Near-record November for Central Florida temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – 2022 is on track to being one of the warmest years ever on record for several of our reporting stations in Central Florida, with almost every month nearing record warmth.

That’s the same story for November across the area. For example, Orlando only saw eight days with average or below-average temperatures throughout the month.

November in Orlando 2022

November 2022 Temperature Ranking:

Orlando: 72.8° (+4.3°) - 6th warmest

Melbourne: 73.7° (+3.0°) - 4th warmest

Leesburg: 71.1° (+3.9°) - 5th warmest

Sanford: 71.8° (+3.6°) - 5th warmest

Daytona Beach: 71.3° (+4.3°) - 6th warmest

November 2022 Temperature Rankings

At this point of the year, the “colder season” should already be in full swing. This season is usually marked when first-time overnight lows dip below 50 degrees.

On average, we tend to see 40s overnight by the first week of November for areas like Daytona Beach, Sanford, Leesburg and Orlando. For southern zones, like Melbourne, we often see 40s by middle of November.

As of writing this, Daytona Beach has reached 49 degrees while all our other locations have only dipped into the low 50s.

Average start dates to Colder Season

