Gray and much cooler Sunday before huge late-week warm-up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday’s forecast will once again be highly dependent on location. Areas north of Orlando will have the chance to get in on few hours of afternoon sun. The overcast skies are likely to stay locked in south. The battle between the clouds and sunshine will take place right along the I-4 corridor give or take.

Future clouds

North:

Cloudy start. Afternoon sunshine mixing in. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Orlando Area:

Overcast through the early afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds possible late. Most of the the day is the 50s with a quick surge to the mid 60s with the help of a little sun late in the afternoon.

South:

Overcast skies all day. Highs may creep into the lower 60s, but it will be a struggle.

Future radar

Rain chances return late in the evening, but most will be southeast of I-4. Sunshine returns for everyone Monday with highs pushing 70.

Mid 80s return by the middle of the week. Central Florida will flirt with the 90s late week and into the upcoming weekend. Rain chances appear to be limited at best.

Pollen levels are expected to be relatively lower over the next few days, but make a resurgence late in the week as the temperatures rise.