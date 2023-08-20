Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Franklin formed on Saturday in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is 270 miles SSE of Isla Saona Dominican Republic and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. The west-northwestward track is expected to continue for the next day or so followed by a sharp turn to the north.

Maximum sustained winds measured by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the south coast of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Franklin is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 12 inches, will be possible across portions of Hispaniola.

Puerto Rico can expect produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across the island through the middle of the week.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Officials said on the forecast track, Franklin should approach the coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday.

