North Carolina chicken chain moving into Winter Park, more locations planned

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A North Carolina-based chain focused on fried chicken and biscuits is getting ready to open up in Winter Park in 2023 with more locations already in the works.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is set to open up at 110 S. Orlando Ave., Unit No. 5, according to a news release. The restaurant will take over a former mattress store and sit in the same shopping plaza as Trader Joe’s and Shake Shack.

This will be the first Florida location for the chain.

An exact opening date for the restaurant has not been announced, but the company said the Winter Park location will open in “early 2023.”

The Winter Park location will be operated by franchisee Don Schurr, according to the release. The company said Schurr already has locations selected for shops in Orlando and Oviedo, though the addresses and opening dates have not yet been announced.

The restaurant’s menu focuses on biscuit sandwiches, fried chicken and doughnuts. It also features sides such as fries, cheese grits and fried okra.

According to the release, Rise, which started in Durham in 2012, now operates in seven states and has 100 units in development.

