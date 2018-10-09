Here's how Hurricane Michael will impact your county

Hurricane Michael is barreling toward the Florida Panhandle as a Category 2 storm, but Central Florida is still expected to feel its impacts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was packing winds of up to 110 mph and still gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico, but it was also already pushing storm surge into the Panhandle, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall Wednesday, forecasters said.

As a result, areas in Central Florida could feel tropical storm-like conditions, according to News 6 meteorologists.

The News 6 Pinpoint Weather team broke down the impacts residents in the Orlando area can expect to see in the county-by-county graphics below.

Lake, Sumter and Marion

Flagler, Volusia and Brevard

Orange, Seminole and Osceola

Floridians should always be prepared in the event that dangerous weather is expected in or near their area, especially throughout the Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through the end of November.

