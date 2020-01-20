Girl hit by vehicle in Titusville, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are responding to an area of Titusville after a girl was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Titusville police said the girl was struck Monday afternoon in the 800 block of Union Street.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the initial crash, according to police.

Details on the girl’s injuries and information on what led up to the crash have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.