Daytona Beach mayor issues emergency order pulling all permits for Bike Week, St. Patrick’s Block Party

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Coronavirus-related cancellations continue into the weekend, as Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry declared a state of emergency for the city and called off Bike Week.

Henry’s order allows the city more flexibility to access resources and to assist in the event of an emergency, according to a news release.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, “the city is revoking all city-issued permits for outdoor events occurring while the declaration is in effect including 2020 Bike Week activities and the St. Patrick’s Block Party on Beach Street on Tuesday, March 17,” a news release said.

No new permit applications will be approved during the emergency declaration.

The city is also canceling or postponing all public and private events at city-owned facilities with more than 100 people.

Under the emergency declaration, the city utility services will not be discontinued or disconnected due to nonpayment, according to the mayor’s office.

Earlier this week, a New York man who was on his way to Bike Week tested positive for coronavirus in St. Johns County. The man was diagnosed before he arrived in Daytona Beach.

On Friday, events across Central Florida were either canceled or postponed for the remainder of the month as the governor advocates for social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings.

Most officials said they plan to reevaluate the situation come April.

