Cities across Central Florida cancel or reschedule Fourth of July fireworks shows amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Many cities in Central Florida have canceled or rescheduled Fourth of July fireworks shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fourth of July fireworks show in St. Cloud at the Lakefront has been canceled.

Orlando has also canceled the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show, the show would have been held at Lake Eola.

Palm Bay will have a drive-in showing of “National Treasure” on July 4 behind the Ted Whitlock Community Center in Fred Poppe Regional Park instead of having a fireworks show.

The fireworks show at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs has been canceled.

Deltona postponed the city’s fireworks show and have moved the show to Labor Day weekend in September.

New Smyrna Beach has also postponed the city’s fireworks show.

Orange City has canceled the city’s fireworks show.

DeLand is considering rescheduling the city’s fireworks show.

Port Orange’s fireworks show has also been postponed.