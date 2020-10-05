Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Apopka, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An attempted murder suspect who is accused of firing at multiple people during a drive-by shooting was arrested after a three-hour standoff in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show that on Sept. 7, two people were outside a home on Christiana Avenue when they noticed a white Chevrolet Impala drive by multiple times and on the third time, someone stuck their hand out the sunroof and fired multiple shots toward the victim.

Deputies said no one was injured.

One of the victims was able to identify Deondre Tyshaun Chisholm as the shooter and positively identify Chisholm’s car after it was located at a friend’s house, according to the report.

Deputies said they located two shell casings in Chisholm’s vehicle after they towed it.

On Sunday, a deputy on duty in the Apopka area spotted Chisholm driving his girlfriend’s vehicle and watched as he pulled into a residence on Central Avenue.

As deputies went to approach Chisholm, he ran inside the home and refused to leave for about three hours, records show.

Chisholm, 25, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, aggravated assault with a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.