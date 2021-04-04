Florida sees 4,822 new COVID-19 cases as state prepares to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults

A woman dressed as the Easter bunny rides through the streets of a neighborhood during a parade Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Valrico, Fla. The community's annual Easter egg hunt and candy toss had to be canceled in an attempt to avoid spreading the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting Monday, more people in Florida will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility opens up to those 18 and older.

The Florida Department of Health said Floridians who are 16 or older will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine on Monday as well because it is the only vaccine currently authorized for individuals under the age of 18.

A parent or guardian will need to accompany their teen in order for them to receive the vaccine. Consent forms will be available at the site. Teens will also need to bring their photo I.D. or birth certificate to verify date of birth.

Ad

There will be about 3 million more people who can get the vaccine with this next age group becoming eligible.

FEMA-backed vaccination sites in Florida will stop offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday and switch to providing Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. There are four sites, including the location at Valencia College’s West Campus, that will administer 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses each day.

People who have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at any of these federally supported sites will still be able to receive their second dose, according to a news release.

Easter Sunday marked the final day of vaccine eligibility limited to those 40 and older with the Centers for Disease Control releasing guidelines a few days in advance that states fully vaccinated people can safely gather with others who are fully vaccinated without wearing masks. The CDC also advised people to avoid crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces. To see full guidance from the CDC, click here.

Ad

Churches in the area have been preparing for Easter Sunday with safety protocols in place, such as socially distanced services and temperature checks.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 5,869 new COVID-19 cases as governor bans vaccine passports ]

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on April 4.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,822 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,081,826 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 22 new virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 34,328. This number includes the 654 non-residents who died in Florida.

Ad

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 2,861 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March, 85,748 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 70 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 7.02% Saturday out of 68,714 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Ad

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 3,660,880 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Sunday, 6,299,638 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sunday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 37,660 97 2,176 0 814 0 Flagler 6,763 12 366 1 99 0 Lake 26,983 59 1,386 0 610 0 Marion 29,260 35 1,971 0 926 0 Orange 125,414 306 2,606 0 1,190 0 Osceola 40,121 97 1,366 2 487 0 Polk 61,888 141 4,820 0 1,267 0 Seminole 30,495 85 1,199 0 468 0 Sumter 8,868 16 560 2 261 0 Volusia 38,939 120 1,981 1 726 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.