Man shot, killed during home invasion, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police now say that a man found shot at an apartment complex was the victim of a home invasion.

Officers received a call about a shooting at 5806 Folkstone Lane, just south of Curry Ford Road, at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators said they found Julian Burgeson shot inside one of the units at Canopy Apartment Villas.

The 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Police have not given any information on who the killer might be. They also have not said whether anything was taken during the home invasion.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.