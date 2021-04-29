Florida reports 5,700 new COVID-19 cases as CDC says cruises in US could soon resume

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cruises in the U.S. could start sailing this summer after more than a year of the industry’s pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to USA Today, a letter from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent to the cruise industry late Wednesday to notify them of the possible restart as early as mid-July. The letter said no test cruises would be necessary if 98% of crew members and at least 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

While the shutdown continues in the U.S., Europe has been cruising since last August so Port Canaveral’s CEO said the ships are going back to work, just not here. The CDC issued a no-sail order last year and despite the order not being lifted, health officials issued new guidelines for ships earlier this month.

With the continued halt of cruises, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on April 8 that the state filed a lawsuit against the federal government and the CDC to demand cruises begin sailing once again from Florida’s ports. Several cruise lines announced cancellations through late summer with the uncertainty of when they may be allowed to sail once again.

The push toward normalcy continues as more people get vaccinated. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Wednesday a phased approach to roll back the mask mandate, with the first phase in effect immediately.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic. The virus is still spreading in our community. So we, collectively all of the residents of Orange County, still have this responsibility to help protect ourselves and our entire community,” Demings said.

