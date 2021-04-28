Florida sees 5,145 new COVID-19 cases as Orange County announces plans to ease mask guidelines

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida counties are continuing to iron out mask policies as the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday updated its guidance for use.

In an effort to roll back mask requirements, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a three-phased plan to ease social distancing and mask guidelines.

The CDC said fully vaccinated Americans would not have to wear masks outside unless they are in a big crowd and, in some circumstances, unvaccinated Americans can go without masks outdoors as well.

“I believe that the CDC probably made the right call,” Demings said to News 6 on Tuesday. “What the CDC has recommended is consistent with what I have received in the way of research.”

The mayor announced the first phase will be in effect immediately, which will reduce distancing guidelines from 6 feet apart to 3 feet apart in all settings. This phase also says those who are fully vaccinated should follow guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Prior to this announcement, state officials announced the Orange County Convention Center would be stopping first doses this weekend. The final opportunity for people to receive their first dose will be Saturday as the county works toward mobile vaccination sites to reach those unable to travel to the convention center.

“We’ve created an index that looks at the number of cases, the mortality in the area, and how they are socially ranked by the CDC with the social vulnerability index. We mix all that, we establish our ranking and we will go to those places that are higher risk to having an outbreak,” Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino said during a town hall on Monday.

