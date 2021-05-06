As student dies from COVID-19, mayor says it could be ‘catastrophic’ if residents stop wearing masks

FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear face masks before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Although Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped local governments from enacting mask mandates or any other types of restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is asking residents to stay the course.

He urged his constituents to follow the health advice repeatedly put forth by medical experts: wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.

“We have a responsibility to protect ourselves and protect others by following the CDC guidelines. Again, I urge our residents and businesses to not give up on getting the vaccine nor give up on wearing facial coverings. If we give up now, the consequences may be catastrophic,” Demings said.

The mayor has been vocal about his disappointment in the governor’s decision to suspend all local emergency orders, calling it an attempt on DeSantis’ part “to usurp the authority of Democrat-led urban counties.”

Demings had recently laid out a plan to lift the mask mandate in outdoor environments once 50% of eligible residents were vaccinated then remove it altogether once 70% of adults received the inoculations.

While that approach is now null and void thanks to the DeSantis, Demings still wants residents to follow those guidelines and said the local theme parks and many other businesses already plan on doing so.