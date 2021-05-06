As theme parks revise pandemic guidelines, Florida reports 4,623 new COVID-19 cases

Universal Orlando Resort in Florida reopened to the public on Friday. Guests had to get their temperatures checked before entering the resort.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort announced Wednesday that changes are coming to Florida theme parks with renewed guidance from health officials.

Starting Saturday, Disney will no longer require temperature checks of its cast members, while guests visiting the parks will no longer be required to go through temperature screening starting May 16.

Following Disney’s announcement, Universal said its guests will no longer have to go through these screenings starting Thursday. There will also be a change in social distancing guidelines in the parks with markers moved from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Disney and Universal updated the pandemic requirements a couple days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that suspended all local emergency orders related to COVID-19.

“We need a new construct for these emergency powers that have been used throughout the country — lesser so, obviously, from the state of Florida’s perspective — but certainly we’ve had local governments do it,” DeSantis said.

The Centers for Disease Control released final technical guidelines Wednesday to ship operators for trial runs, requiring each practice cruise to meet at least 10% capacity for the two to seven days it will run. According to the Associated Press, this is a step to resume cruises in U.S. waters possibly by July. Cruises in Europe have been operating since August 2020.

