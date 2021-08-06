Apopka pastor, staff to wear masks as in-person services return after COVID-19 outbreak

APOPKA, Fla. – Lead Pastor of Journey Christian Church in Apopka John Hampton announced in a video update he and his staff will wear masks as in-person services return on Aug. 8 after 40 churchgoers tested positive for coronavirus in early July.

The church will strongly recommend anyone attending the services this upcoming weekend to wear a mask.

“Let’s do this with compassion. Let’s do this for the sake of others,” Hampton said.

Hampton said one way a churchgoer can thank a volunteer is by wearing a mask at service.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Ad

In late July, 35 people received a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccine events at the church.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you should be vaccinated,” Hampton said in July.

Pastors said they know of six churchgoers at Journey who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Two churchgoers of Journey have recently died from COVID-19, according to Hampton.

Associate Lead Pastor Dustin Aagaard had coronavirus this past January and said he knows from experience it takes a while to get back into the swing of things.

“It’s so hard to get back to a normal rhythm,” Aagaard said.

In an update from July, Aagaard and Hampton reminded their church members that vaccines are available to help prevent everyone from getting the virus and ending up in the hospital.