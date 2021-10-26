Arrest made in fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in Altamonte Springs

Anthony Thomas, 35, of Sanford is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge for the fatal shooting around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, records show.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Cordell St. Aime, according to court records.

Anthony Thomas, 35, of Sanford is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge for the fatal shooting around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, records show.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Salina Drive, about a half-mile north of State Road 436 and a half-mile east of Ronald Reagan Boulevard near Altamonte Springs.

Thomas was arrested on Wednesday on Forest Avenue in Apopka and he is carrying a no bond status, records show.

Investigators said Thomas has been documented as a prolific offender.