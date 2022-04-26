Here’s how to get free fries from Burger King every week

Burger King is giving away free fries to some customers.

The fast-food restaurant says members of Burger King’s Royal Perks program can get free fries once a week with their order.

The offer is available for the rest of the year.

The promotion is to drum-up membership to Burger King’s seven-month-old loyalty program, which has been a major focus for the chain.

Burger King is hoping to mimic the success of McDonald’s and Wendy’s, which have both reported successes with their digital loyalty platforms.