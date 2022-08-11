Florida seeks death penalty for Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter

Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, is facing first-degree premediated murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbing.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys for the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty against a Longwood man accused of killing his 3-year-old daughter and slashing the throat of his 12-year-old daughter, according to an affidavit.

Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, was arrested earlier this year after attacking his daughters and cutting his own wrists and throat, arrest records show.

A notice of intent to seek the death penalty was released by the State Attorney’s Office, which says the state is seeking such a penalty due to several aggravating factors, including accusations that the felony was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel” and the victim was a child under 12 years of age.

Bravo-Torres was indicted Tuesday for charges of first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

