Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant

Still from body-worn camera video of Khristopher Kiwanuka speaking with Flagler County sheriff's deputies.

PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said.

Deputies responded to Ryecrest Lane around 1:15 p.m., where dispatchers were told a man — later identified as Khristopher Kiwanuka, 39 — was attempting to sell someone a home security system and “was being aggressive about it,” according to a news release.

Khristopher Kiwanuka, 39, who was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies located and interviewed Kiwanuka nearby on the same street, where they later discovered the warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, Kiwanuka was wanted for failure to appear in Texas court on charges of marijuana possession above 2 ounces, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

On body-worn camera video, a Flagler deputy can be seen explaining to Kiwanuka that, while an issue such as writing a traffic citation is often left up to the deputy’s discretion, they had no choice but to bring Kiwanuka in.

Kiwanuka was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility within the hour, where he’s being held on no bond as he awaits extradition to Texas, officials said.

