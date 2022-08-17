90º

Enjoy day of discovery at Florida Kids and Family Expo

Expo runs Aug. 20-21

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s going to be fun for the whole family at the Orange County Convention Center this weekend.

The 2022 Florida Kids and Family Expo, which runs Aug. 20-21, brings together more than 200 exhibitors centered around family services, products, and more from the Central Florida area.

There are also many fun-filled activities planned to bring your family together for a day of discovery.

Throughout the day you can experience stage performances, a wrestling ring, sports zones, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, live demonstrations, touch a truck and more.

And don’t forget the character meet and greets, which the expo said will include some of your favorites from “Star Wars.”

For those with younger children, there’s a baby zone focused on products for your baby, including samples.

For times and more information, visit mycentralfloridafamily.com.

