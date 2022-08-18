From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success

Michelle and Anthony Canton own and operate the popular gourmet cookie bakery in the City Beautiful, Gou-Oui Cookies.

ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month.

Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida.

Michelle and Anthony Canton’s motto is: “Life is short! Eat the Cookie!”

A former flight attendant-turned-entrepreneur, Michelle Canton took her passion for baking cookies outside of her home’s kitchen and into an overnight “sweet” story of success.

At the end of 2020, many business owners closed their doors for the final time due to economic uncertainty in the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, for this Florida couple, it was just the beginning of their new booming business venture.

Michelle and Anthony Canton own and operate the popular gourmet cookie bakery in the City Beautiful, Gou-Oui Cookies.

Established in 2021, the “Gou-Oui” name was created to honor Anthony Canton’s Haitian heritage. “Gou” means “tasty,” and “oui” mean “yes” in Creole.

The bakery started in the Cantons’ home kitchen but would soon expand to their own storefront shop when the couple moved back to city where the love of the cookie all started, Orlando.

Now, the couple is cranking out hundreds of sweet treats a day in their Orlando bakery.

Gou-Oui Cookies currently occupies the 1,000-square-foot space situated at 1737 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo next to other shops and restaurants.

Their menu features five signature stuffed cookies with a rotating cookie of the month -- all of which you can find on their popular social media pages.

If you don’t have a chance to stop by their shop, no worries; you can now get their warm, freshly baked snacks shipped directly to your front door practically anywhere in the U.S.