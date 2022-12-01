70º

Apparent sinkhole shuts down road in Clermont, deputies say

Montevista Road and Bradley Circle closed until further notice

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

An apparent sinkhole in Clermont shut down Montevista Road and Bradley Circle, according to the sheriff's office. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

CLERMONT, Fla. – Two roads in Clermont were shut down Wednesday evening due to an apparent sinkhole, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Montevista Road and Bradley Circle would be closed due to the hole, which the sheriff’s office posted a picture of on social media.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

No information has been provided about what caused the collapse or whether there were any injuries.

