Apparent sinkhole shuts down road in Clermont, deputies say

An apparent sinkhole in Clermont shut down Montevista Road and Bradley Circle, according to the sheriff's office.

CLERMONT, Fla. – Two roads in Clermont were shut down Wednesday evening due to an apparent sinkhole, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Montevista Road and Bradley Circle would be closed due to the hole, which the sheriff’s office posted a picture of on social media.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 2 taken into custody after fleeing authorities, crashing in Brevard County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont will be shut down due to what appears to be a sinkhole. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/94DVtYAKkM — LakeCountySO (@LakeCountySO) December 1, 2022

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

No information has been provided about what caused the collapse or whether there were any injuries.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: