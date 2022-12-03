Melbourne police find dead man along Indian River

Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dead man was found along the west shore of the Indian River Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they were called to the area across from 1130 South Harbor City Blvd. at about 1:17 p.m., where they found the dead man along the shoreline.

Detectives said they were able to determine the man’s identity, though that information wouldn’t be provided at this time.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to police.

