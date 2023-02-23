Melbourne school cafeteria worker accused of sexually abusing minor

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne cafeteria worker in the Brevard County Public Schools system was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said 68-year-old Robert Kent was a cafeteria worker at Stone Middle School, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families, which had asked for help with an investigation.

The complaint alleged that Kent had sexually abused a minor for roughly one year, and the incidents had happened at several locations in South Brevard County.

Due to Kent’s employment with the school system and his access to children, detectives are also looking into whether he may have victimized any other children, deputies said.

Kent faces charges of sexual battery, distributing harmful material to a minor, two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. He is held on a bond of $210,000.

