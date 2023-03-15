Mother of Tyre Sampson to visit Orlando FreeFall site for 1st time since teen’s death

On Wednesday, the mother of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride last year will visit the site where her son was killed.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The mother of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride last year will visit the site where her son was killed.

Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from Missouri on spring break, slipped from his seat on the 400-foot-tall thrill ride in ICON Park and fell to his death on March 24, 2022.

The teen’s mother, Nekia Dodd, will visit the site Wednesday afternoon, alongside her attorneys Michael Haggard and Kimberly Wald, of The Haggard Law Firm. The 4 p.m. visit marks the first time Dodd will have visited the site.

Tyre Sampson died on March 24 when he fell from the Orlando FreeFall attraction at ICON Park in Orlando while visiting from Missouri on spring break.

Dodd and her attorneys will discuss a bill named after Sampson that was recently filed by state Sen. Geraldine Thompson to make amusement rides safer in Florida. The bill continues to advance in the Legislature after a Florida Senate committee approved the Tyre Sampson Safety Act on Monday.

Haggard was at the Capitol to advocate for the bill and propose new amendments, including a requirement for a seatbelt and harness for any ride over 100 feet.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other details on the news briefing have been provided at this time.

The briefing comes nearly a year after Dodd filed a lawsuit against Funtime Thrill Rides, the manufacturer; Slingshot Group, the owner-operator in Florida; and ICON Park, which leased the space. The teen’s father, Yarnell Sampson, also filed a lawsuit alleging the ride’s operators should have known that riders could be “subject to unreasonably dangerous and foreseeable risks, and that serious injury and death of the occupants in the ride could result.”

Dodd spoke publicly about her son and his death for the first time last April from St. Louis.

“To get a call over the phone and not to be there as a mother to comfort ... that’s very disturbing. It’s heart-wrenching,” Dodd said . “It’s heart-wrenching. I couldn’t do anything for my son, but I have the phone. I couldn’t touch him. I couldn’t hold him. I couldn’t hug him. I couldn’t do anything.”

Since then, the Orlando FreeFall owners have settled with the state, agreeing to pay a $250,000 fine and never again operate the drop tower. Crews begun dismantling the ride in early March.

News 6 will stream the news briefing live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: