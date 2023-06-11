Deputies investigating shooting death in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting in Brevard County left a man dead after a “domestic dispute between the victim and his wife” on Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Deputies said they responded to a residence on Walter Street in Merritt Island around 10:20 a.m. in reference to a man who was shot.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the home. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened during a domestic dispute between the man and his wife.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies are still going through the process of collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the release.

No arrests have been made and deputies said they are not releasing the name of the man or woman as this time.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to please call Agent Bruce Connors of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

