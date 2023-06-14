This Disney theme park is the busiest in the world

ORLANDO, Fla. – Magic Kingdom is still No. 1.

A new report by the Themed Entertainment Association shows Disney’s Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida ranks No. 1 for attendance worldwide.

The annual Theme Index report shows 17.1 million people visited the Magic Kingdom in 2022, up 35% from 2021 when attendance was nearly 12.7 million. Despite the growth, the Magic Kingdom still has not returned to its pre-pandemic attendance number of nearly 21 million in 2019.

No park in the world has recovered its pre-pandemic attendance numbers, according to the report.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

While Disney theme parks around the world dominate the list (Disneyland in California ranked No. 2 and Tokyo Disneyland ranked No. 4), Universal Studios’ theme parks are also making strides.

Universal Studios Japan, which ranked fifth for attendance in 2019, saw 125% attendance growth between 2021 and 2022, driven by the lifting of COVID-19 capacity restrictions and also the opening of Super Nintendo World in 2021. That put the park at third for attendance.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando ranked No. 5, up from 12th in 2019. Park attendance grew 21% between 2021 and 2022.

In the U.S., Magic Kingdom and Disneyland again took the top two spots, followed by Islands of Adventure, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Universal Studios Florida.

Overall, Florida’s eight parks accounted for 77.3 million visitors in 2022.

TEA and AECOM use several sources to estimate theme park attendance, including from the companies themselves.

See the full report on the AECOM website.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.