UCF police warn of voyeurism incident near campus

ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF Police Department is warning the public about a voyeurism incident that was reported early Monday near the main campus, according to a news release.

Police said a victim reported that she was in her apartment at Knights Circle around 2 a.m. when she “noticed a short, skinny man looking into her window.”

Officers said they searched the area but could not locate the man.

UCF police said they investigating the incident and ask that any other potential victims or anyone with additional information contact them at 407-823-5555 or dial 911 for an active emergency.

You can also report information anonymously by calling CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS or leaving a tip online at crimeline.org.

“A reminder to always lock your doors and windows - regardless of the floor you live on – and to call UCFPD immediately if you see something suspicious. UCF Police officers will be increasing patrols at Knights Circle and can also provide walking escorts to residents, if requested,” the news release read in part.

UCF police also reminded students that they have resources for victims of crime, violence or abuse. They can reach a confidential victim specialist 24/7 by calling 407-823-1200 or texting 407-823-6868 to discuss what they’re experiencing.

