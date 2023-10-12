Your Florida Daily: Strong storms damage parts of Florida, Disney World price changes

Just as forecasters predicted, strong storms swept through the state overnight and into the morning hours on Thursday, spinning up at least three possible reported tornadoes.

A combination of low pressure and tropical moisture moved across the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night bringing some badly needed rain.

In northern Clearwater Beach, fire rescue teams responded to a neighborhood where several cars were smashed by flying debris and at least two homes were damaged.

We’re on scene along with @myclearwaterPD of an apparent #tornado touchdown on north #clearwaterbeach — there is damage to two houses but thankfully no injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/wbbb2W8n92 — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) October 12, 2023

Ninety miles north in Crystal River, several roads are closed after a possible tornado there.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said they’re working to clear down powerlines and trees and posted pictures of flooding and damage to a home.

ROAD CLOSURES ALONG BOTH HWY 19 AND 44 - CRYSTAL RIVER - TORNADO TOUCHDOWN https://t.co/mcR3Gxc9Cg pic.twitter.com/F9p1WnkedM — Sheriff Citrus (@SheriffCitrus) October 12, 2023

On the east coast, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies say a tornado was reported in Palm Coast along with significant damage.

UPDATE: Impacted area is Indian Trails B-section of Palm Coast. 𝐂𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍: 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐢𝐧... Posted by City of Palm Coast, FL - Government on Thursday, October 12, 2023

For the rest of Thursday, rain and wind is expected to linger for parts of Central and North Florida.

Disney World is making some changes beginning early next year, including price increases.

The resort announced it’s adjusting the pricing for its Annual Passes, bringing its most expensive Incredi-Pass to $1,500 for new pass sales and it’s lowest tier Pixie Dust Pass to $439 for new pass sales.

Parking is also getting more expensive.

Prices are rising from $25 to $30, something Disney said is on par with parking prices at other Central Florida theme parks.

All day-park hopping is also returning to the Disney parks.

Rapper 50 Cent is born Curtis James Jackson III in Queens, New York.

Rapper 50 Cent is filing a lawsuit in Florida over custom motorcycles he says were never finished, court records show.

The lawsuit says 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, paid $195,000 to Parker Brothers Concepts in 2011 but claims the bikes were never built to be street legal or functional.

Instead of getting a refund for the bikes, Jackson agreed to allow the Melbourne-based company to make “modifications” to his Rolls Royce Phantom.

Records show, though, that not only did Parker Brothers Concepts fail to make the mods -- the company actually returned the vehicle in worse condition than it was received, resulting in over $17,000 in repairs.

Over the summer, an arbitrator ruled in July 2023 that Jackson should receive $238,093.74 - plus interest, the lawsuit says.

Jackson’s lawsuit is now asking a judge to formally confirm the arbitration award, which would allow Jackson to start trying to collect the money in court.

Random Florida Fact

Only longtime Floridians may remember this one.

Did you ever eat at Burger Queen?

The first Burger Queen opened in 1956 in Winter Haven and grew to 16 locations over the next five years.

It was later bought by businessmen who expanded the chain in Kentucky. At its height, the chain boasted over 170 locations in five states.

Around 1990 most of the outposts turned into Dairy Queens and Burger Queen phased out shortly thereafter.

Burger Queen in Tampa. Photo from Florida Memory.

