Charges filed against estranged husband accused of killing Winter Springs woman

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The state attorney’s office on Friday officially filed a second-degree murder charge against the estranged husband accused of killing a Winter Springs woman found dead in a storage unit last month.

Cory Hill, who was already in jail on attempted second-degree murder and other charges, is now charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of Shakeira Rucker. Hill was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend and her family members, according to deputies.

“This charge guarantees the defendant will be held without bond while we continue building our case for a potential First Degree Murder indictment in Rucker’s homicide. Due to procedural rules, the State is limited to filing a Second Degree Murder charge by Information prior to presenting the case to the Orange County Grand Jury,” the state attorney’s office said in a release.

Rucker was found shot to death inside a storage unit that was registered to Hill, who declined to cooperate with law enforcement when the woman was reported missing after being last seen on Nov. 11.

“The storage unit was registered to him, he had to have known that we would eventually find her in there, so it’s very, very disappointing, and again our heart goes out to the family,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference announcing her body was found.

Detectives believe Hill fatally shot Rucker in the unit and then tried to kill his girlfriend after the two learned they “had both been deceived by Hill.”

An arrest warrant said “Hill killed Rucker and then attempted to kill the female he had an extramarital affair with.”

Rucker’s family members and loved ones gathered at a park for a vigil, following the sheriff’s news conference.

“My sister should’ve never been in that situation,” said Clarence Thorton, Shakeira Rucker’s younger brother. “Not in a million years would I thought my sister would’ve ever been in that situation, so if you’re going through anything like this please find help.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help care for Rucker’s children. According to the organizer, Rucker’s 18-year-old son will be caring for his three siblings. You can donate on the GoFundMe page.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-799-7233. In Central Florida, the Harbor House offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

