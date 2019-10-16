Second body found on Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The second of two women found badly decomposed on Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka has been identified, five months after the double homicide victims were located.

The bodies were found in the 3900 block of West Orange Blossom Trail on May 2.

As deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office investigated the double homicide, they quickly identified one of the victims as 34-year-old Kristina Upchurch.

Deputies released photos of jewelry the second victim was wearing in hopes that someone would recognize the items and be able to identify the woman. It took DNA testing to identify the woman as 37-year-old Nicole Evans.

Authorities have not provided details about how the two women died but described the case as a double homicide.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

