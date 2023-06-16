Why am I here again? 🤔

Gather around theater fanatics and music lovers, for it is I, ClickO writer Sam Dunne here to tell you of all the arts and entertainment Central Florida has to offer.

Painting with a purpose 🖌️

(WKMG-TV)

The best kind of art is the kind that helps others. One Brevard County nonprofit, highlighted by News 6′s own Paul Giorgio, who runs our Getting Results Award series alongside Matt Austin, does just that.

The Brevard Achievement Center helps adults with disabilities find jobs and independence through many programs, including one focused on art. The art studio students even get a commission for the pieces they sell.

Those interested in supporting the organization can purchase artwork coming out of the program from Holmes Regional Gift Shop in Melbourne, Cocoa Beach Surf Company in Cocoa Beach and the nonprofit headquarters in Rockledge.

Learn more about how you can help here.

Closer Look Q&A: See the Stars ✨

(Just Anotha Smash Entertainment, LLC.)

This producer, who has worked with iconic boy bands like NSYNC, recently said bye bye bye to the music industry to pave a path in filmmaking. And the Orlando-based artist has already won big with his short film “The Do Over.”

Riff on This’ Samara Cokinos sat down with Jonathan “Dakari” St. Aimee to talk about the movie, which has swept awards at film festivals across the country.

To learn more and watch the trailer for “The Do Over,” click here.

More Music, Movies and Mayhem Near You 🎶📽️🤯

(Hand Art Center)

🖼️ In search of fun and free ways for your and your family to fill the summer? Stetson University’s art center is here to help. It has all-new, engaging exhibits for visitors of all ages. Discover more here.

🕺 “Break a leg” may be more of a threat than a well-wish for the dancers making their way to Orlando for the Red Bull BC One this weekend. The break-dancing community is ready to pop (and lock) off at Full Sail Live. Want to watch the exciting competition? Click here.

🎭 More changes are coming to the Garden Theatre. Months after the Winter Garden theater announced its new partnership with Victory Productions, it named a new chief organizational officer, who brings experience in facilitating entertainment and programming with Walt Disney World and the Olympic Ceremonies. Find out more about the new leader and what it means for the future of the theater here.

🎨 Interested in creating art inspired by Hispanic heritage and culture? Orange County has just the opportunity for you! The county is looking for local talent, practicing at all levels, to submit work for its annual Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit and applications are open NOW. Find all the information you need here.

Thanks for sticking around to hear about the latest arts endeavors bringing Central Florida to life!

If you have anything you would like to hear more about or if you’re an artist or know an artist that has an upcoming project you want to see shimmer in the spotlight, please email me, Sam Dunne, at sdunne@wkmg.com.

Don’t worry, I don’t bite. Only sing and dance.