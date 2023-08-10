🌌 Space, spooky nights and... 👀

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

You may be thinking, “Brenda, it’s way too early to talk about spooky season.” And normally, you’d be right. But tickets these days go by FAST and as your friend, I know I have to share this things with you ASAP so you can jump on the opportunity.

Boy, do I have quite the lineup today — as you can probably tell from this newsletter’s title.

Let’s get into it ⤵️

(Quay Hu)

I love a good haunted trail.

Starting next month, Leu Gardens is being transformed into the nightmares of your dreams. Well, depending on what you choose 😨.

There will be two experiences offered for this year’s spooky season, one for the fam and one if you’re wanting something that will make you jump.

And tickets are already on sale — so don’t miss out. Click here to learn more.

(Pixabay)

🎶 Have you ever seen such a beautiful night? 🎶

That, my friends, is a lyric from the iconic song by Hilary Duff from “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”

Anyway, I’m here to tell y’all about a meteor shower that’s going on and how you can catch it this weekend. Meteorologist Candace Campos detailed when to best see it and where to look. Click here to learn more.

And while we’re on the topic of space, a vast array of space-related collectibles will be on display at this year’s Space Collectibles Show and Sale 🚀.

The event at Sands Space History Center on Saturday will be the place to check out space artifacts, mission patches, postal covers, challenge coins, books, videos, vintage toys, photographs and so much more. Click here to learn more.

Other happenings:

🍗 Fly over to Melbourne for the Space Coast Wing Battle: If wings are your thing, launch your taste buds into overdrive at the 4th annual Space Coast Wing Battle in Brevard County. Click here to buy some tickets.

✏️ 8th annual Kids and Family Expo returns to Orlando: Central Florida’s favorite playdate of the year will return this weekend. The Kids and Family Expo features an abundance of family-friendly activities, including live performances, a petting zoo and character meet-and-greets. Click here to learn more.

🎻 Oh, those summer nights: Brevard Symphony Orchestra hosts concert series: The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is hosting its final show this Saturday in its “Summer Evening Series.” The three-concert chamber music series was held once a month this summer and featured pieces inspired by Vivaldi, Bach, Broadway hits and much more. Click here to learn more.

🎨 Young professionals invited to ‘Art After Dark’ event in downtown Orlando: Let me paint a picture for you. You’re a young professional with a proclivity for art, living in downtown Orlando and searching for networking opportunities. Look no further than the Downtown Arts District’s “Art After Dark” semi-formal soiree. Click here for everything you need to know.

🖥️ Sign up now! Find out what else is happening in Central Florida by signing up as a News 6 Insider today! Don’t miss out on exclusive stories, contests, offers and more for News 6 Insiders.

That’s it from me!

Have a great weekend, everyone :)

- Brenda