No time (🤑) to waste

If you’re like me and have a need to redo your closet with every season, listen UP 👂.

The Florida Vintage Market is bringing tons of vendors out to Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, where you can definitely stock up on some items for your closet or find some other goodies you can gift 🎁!

The market started in 2014 in Gainesville, specializing in 80s and early 2000s fashion, according to event organizers.

It’s sure to be a good time, and you might find something you didn’t know you wanted.

And you might as well get ready to camp at the brewery this weekend (I’m joking, please don’t camp) because it will also be the site of the monthly Orlando Parking Lot Party!

The party all starts this weekend 🥳. Click here to learn more.

It’s time to mark your calendars, people.

Want to enjoy a fair or festival this fall 🎡?

What about a concert 🎵?

Well, whether you’re in the mood for concerts, festivals or live theater, there are plenty of choices across Brevard County that we have put together.

First up, there’s a FREE concert this Sunday on Merritt Island. And free admission for kids at these attractions? It’s going to be a great September! Click here to check out the full list.

Other happenings:

🇺🇸 Central Florida 9/11 remembrance ceremonies: Remembrance events throughout Central Florida are happening this weekend and next Monday to honor the lives lost in the tragic Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, marking a moment in history many will never forget. Click here to see the events happening near you.

🤤 Tickets now on sale for 2023 Cows ‘n Cabs event in Winter Park: Winter Park’s Cows ‘n Cabs food and wine event aims at raising money for Central Florida charities. The event, which features 45 different restaurants, is set to take place in November. Click here for more.

🎵 Blake Shelton to headline Ole Red Orlando’s Main Stage Concert Series - and you can win FREE TICKETS: Blake Shelton is set to play Ole Red Orlando’s Main Stage Concert Series later this month, and you can enter for a chance to win tickets by entering our News 6 Insider contest. It ends this weekend, so don’t miss your chance! Click here to learn more.

🚀 Ticket deal gets kids in free at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is calling the month of September its “Future Voyagers Month” with hopes of encouraging younger children to explore its engaging space exhibits, displays and experiences. Click here to check it out.

🪕 Florida parking lot bluegrass jam plays every week: Every single Friday night, you can find a group of men and women gathered to play some bluegrass. One of the members told News 6 about the start of the group and how “it’s all about just having fun.” Click here to read more, and see where you can find them!

