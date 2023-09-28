OH, it’s time👻

Can you believe October is already here?

(Quay Hu)

I’ve been waiting months for this event to finally kick off 🤭

Twelve different worlds are taking over Orlando’s Leu Gardens with an immersive Halloween event this season. Yeah, you read that right. TWELVE. If you’ve visited Leu Gardens before, you know just how much there is to explore 🔎.

Happy Frights and Haunting Nights kicks off tomorrow, giving unique experiences for the young ones and those looking for a little more fright.

Families can visit trick-or-treating stations, see live magic shows during Happy Frights in the early evening all while visiting the 12 immersive worlds. Once night falls, those brave enough for Haunting Nights can experience the more spooky with jump scares and thrills 😱.

Let me tell you, the worlds sound so cool! Wanna visit the Dragons’ Nest 🐉? What about Scarecrow Summit?

I’m going to get a sneak peek of it tonight, and I’ll report back next week with my thoughts!

✨ Click here ✨ to see what else to expect and to snag your tickets!

(Alivia Moore - livemooremedia)

Sticking with the spooky theme (and you can never do too much to celebrate the season), the Milk Mart is back with a Spooky Soirée to celebrate all things Halloween.

The pop-up market features over 200 vendors on the Robinson block in the Milk District, across The Nook on Robinson, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Milkhouse, Sideward, Whiskey Lou’s and Otto’s High Dive.

🧟 You can expect to find cute Halloween-themed items, including clothing, pins and even food.

For everything you need to know, click here.

