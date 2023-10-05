🔦 Something wicked this way comes...

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

I have the long-awaited update for you about Creative City Project’s event, Happy Frights and Haunting Nights. It was so fun!

The decorations and each area of Leu Gardens was magical. I briefly saw the characters they have set up throughout the gardens, like a troll and La Catrina, and the costuming is really great. I think it’s a fun outing with friends or family, if you’re able to go! Click here to check it out! Plus, we’re giving away free tickets 👀. More on that later in the newsletter!

🏚️ But what I’m most excited for now that we’re in the thick of spooky season are the haunted houses. One of my favorite memories was a trip I took with my brothers last year and deciding to do a haunted house in Charleston. And it was at a local brewery! It was honestly pretty scary haha, and I barely made it out 😮‍💨.

What are you most looking forward to this spooky season? Let me know!

Now, let’s get into what’s happening ⤵️

Who doesn’t love a good scare? 😱

It’s that time of year for haunted houses, thrilling trails and other Halloween events.

Like I mentioned earlier in the newsletter, the local places are where it’s at! And as someone who has officially experienced Halloween Horror Nights, I stand by what I said.

Now’s the time to go before things get more hectic as Halloween draws closer!

✨ Click here ✨ for a county-by-county list of haunted houses and trails you can visit.

Now, I know Halloween isn’t the only thing going on around here.

The Winter Park Autumn Art Festival, the only juried fine art festival exclusively featuring Florida artists, is back again 🎨!

The two-day festival takes place in downtown Winter Park, with more than 180 fine artists and musical artists.

And it’s free to attend 🤑.

For everything you need to know, click here.

Other happenings:

🍂 Here are the Central Florida mazes, festivals, events to check out: If you’re not about all the spooky season shenanigans, don’t worry. I’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a county-by-county list of fun fall activities you can check out. Click here to learn more.

🎃 Enter to win Happy Frights & Haunting Nights 4-Pack of Tickets: Here it is! We’re giving away a 4-pack of tickets for Creative City Project’s event at Leu Gardens. Enter for a chance to win and experience the early evening event Happy Frights or experience a little more thrill with Haunting Nights. Click here to enter.

🤠🪕 18th Annual Creekside Festival returns to Flagler County: The stage is set for a weekend filled with bluegrass and country music. The Creekside Festival is happening at Princess Place Preserve with magic shows, a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting and more. Click here to learn more.

👻 ‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Space Coast for weekends: The family-friendly daytime event is back at the Brevard County Zoo! You can watch performances, enjoy Halloween-themed decorations, go trick-or-treating and more. Click here for tickets.

🦐 Merritt Island waves in seafood festival with food trucks, live music: A seafood festival in Merritt Island this weekend is raising money for a new Brevard Humane Society shelter. Click here to learn more.

I hope everyone has an amazing weekend! Catch ya next week,

- Brenda