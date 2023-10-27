🎃 BOO! Happy Halloween!

Happy Friday, everyone!

Hopefully your week has been a bit smoother than mine. I have been out of the office most of the week, unfortunately.

Well, Halloween is practically on our doorstep now. Hopefully your house is decked out in cobwebs, cornstalks, pumpkins, and orange and purple lights!

I feel like we have been talking about the spooky season for months now – oh wait, we have. Living in this theme park world – things do start a bit early. Come to think of it, I went to the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party back in August. Nothing like getting candy when it was 98 degrees outside. I wanted to spotlight the Haunted Mansion, because we have some news.

The classic Disney favorite is coming to the high seas. 🧟 This week, Disney Cruise Line announced it will bring a Haunted Mansion-themed bar to the all-new Disney Treasure. 🚢 999 happy haunts will invite you in for some creep-tastic cocktails including the Sympathetic Libation and a Ghoulish Delight. 👻 Here is a video rendering of the parlor.

(Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Imagineers said guests on board will experience a new story in this bar – but you may notice some familiar faces and looks from those famous Haunted Mansion attractions around the world. 🕯️ Yes, the purple wallpaper and those three pesky hitchhiking ghosts will be there too. 😃 Not only will the bar have drinks, but it will also sell some cool merchandise including the Haunted Mansion Parlor music box and a mantle clock!

The Disney Treasure sets sail from Port Canaveral in 2024 – and reservations are now on sale. I don’t know about you, but this just sold me – sign me up! 👍

(SeaWorld)

🥶 COLD off the press … SeaWorld Orlando has pulled back the curtain on some brand-new details for its all-new coaster, Penguin Trek. 🐧

Yesterday, the theme park unveiled the logo for its eighth roller coaster. It also showed off an incredible looking video showing the bobsled styled coaster in action. The attraction, being designed by Bolliger & Mabillard, is set to send you on a journey into Antarctica. The ride is set to have twists and turns both inside and outside. SeaWorld said the ride will reach speeds of 43 mph. 🎢 The attraction is set to open sometime next spring and it will have one fantastic ending!

⛄ Winter wonderland

(Disney)

🌨️ SeaWorld is not the only thing with something chilly this morning. ☃️

❄️ We now have a reopening date for Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. Get ready to fly down Summit Plummet and Toboggan Racers ⛷️ again. The park will reopen from its refurbishment next month. Disney said when guests arrive at the wintery wonderland water park, they will also notice some new food and drink offerings. 🍧 How does a s’mores churro or some honey sriracha chicken wings sound? As with any Disney water park reopening – the other water park will close. Typhoon Lagoon will close Nov. 5 for its scheduled refurbishment, so, get those last-minute trips in now. Don’t forget, Disney does have a special water park season pass right now, which sells for $79! I honestly think this is a great deal!

Decking the halls 🎄

(Disney)

Walt Disney World is putting the final touches on its upcoming holiday celebrations. 🎄

This week, the resort unveiled several things including new character outfits for “Jollywood Nights” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a new “Frozen” show coming to Magic Kingdom and dates for holiday festivities at EPCOT and Disney Springs. 🎅 “Jollywood Nights” kicks off Nov. 11 and will feature food and drinks, character meet-and-greets, and the return of the nighttime spectacular, Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! This week we also got a first look at new renderings for the all-new show, Disney’s Holidays in Hollywood. The show will feature a brand-new song from Tiana and will feature characters including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and Belle! Tickets for “Jollywood Nights” are now on sale.

Returning 🕙 After Hours

(Disney)

Disney also announced the details for the return of its “After Hours” event. ⌚🏰

Next year, guests can pay to get the chance to enjoy three additional hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Magic Kingdom. Something to note at Magic Kingdom’s event, TRON Lightcycle / Run will use a standby queue during After Hours instead of its virtual queue system. Guests will also get the chance to see the nighttime spectacular “Enchantment” once again. After Hours opens to guests beginning at 7 p.m., so, if you’re at Magic Kingdom, you will get the chance to see “Happily Ever After” at closing, and then “Enchantment” later that night. 🎆 Tickets for the events go on sale very soon.

Beach Nights 🍿

(Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Aquatica Orlando is bringing back one of its popular events this weekend.

During “Beach Nights,” guests can enjoy a day of thrills and excitement and then enjoy a movie on the beach when the sun goes down. 🌊 This weekend, just in time for Halloween, the park will show the movie “Hocus Pocus.” The Saturday event is free with park admission – but you’re encouraged to bring your towel to relax on the sandy shores of the wave pool. This event is one of several events the park rolled out as part of its 15th anniversary. 📽️ Beach Nights runs through December.

Speaking of water parks, the Daytona Lagoon in Volusia County has a fun Halloween event this weekend only! 🧙‍♀️ You can enjoy all the attractions and get the chance to meet the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus!”

Smelling fresh 🕯️

(WKMG)

If you’re at Disney Springs - be sure and stop by the new Bowes Signature Candle Company store. 🕯️ 😃 It’s located next to Salt & Straw and the new upcoming Summer House on the Lake restaurant. The newly redesigned store took over the former Sosa Family Cigars shop, which closed earlier this year. You can grab some of the shop’s signature candles or even take one of their candle making classes, which are offered daily for just $25! One of my favorite scents they have is the Clover World. Did you know it’s the same scent pumped into several Walt Disney World Resorts including the Contemporary Resort.

One more thing at Disney Springs, this morning we got a first look at the foods coming to the all-new “Eet by Maneet Chauhan” restaurant coming to Disney Springs. 😋 It looks delicious. This spot is opening in the former Wolfgang Puck Express near the Disney Days of Christmas Shop.

(Disney)

🎃 Finally, this week, I wanted to bring you a fun Halloween story from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. 🎃

The giant Galapagos tortoises got a tasty pumpkin treat all thanks to their animal keepers and the Animal Nutrition Center. The teams in the Nutrition Center help make the meals for the roughly 5,000 animals across the resort. What makes this story even better for Halloween, the tortoises have spooky names; Dracula, Mummy, Frankenstein, Wolfman, Creature and Phantom! 🐢 Disney said the tortoises are not the only ones getting a Halloween treat this week. Turns out, pumpkins have some health benefits for the animals. Anyone down for a pumpkin pie?!

🎠 Smaller thrills

🎨 Disney announces return date for 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

🐻 New video shows how Disney, Florida officials caught a bear at Magic Kingdom

💸 Legoland Florida honors service members with limited-time admission, hotel offers

That’s all the news that I have this week.

I hope you all have a safe and spooktacular Halloween weekend! I will talk to you all again next week!

-Landon 🎃