Busch Gardens Tampa Bay unveils exciting 2024 additions, including new coaster

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, known for its thrilling rides and family-friendly attractions, has announced an exciting lineup of additions for 2024.

During a special media preview Thursday, the park revealed details about their upcoming offerings, providing a glimpse of the new additions and experiences that await.

Phoenix Rising

Get Ready for a Fiery, Family-Friendly New Adventure: “Phoenix Rising” Set to Soar Above the Serengeti Plain at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Spring 2024 (Busch Gardens)

One of the most anticipated new additions is “Phoenix Rising,” a suspended family-friendly coaster that promises a unique experience.

This exhilarating ride will take family members soaring above the Serengeti Plain before embarking on an exploratory journey over Pantopia. What sets Phoenix Rising apart is its onboard audio and lighting, a first for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s coasters. Phoenix Rising will fly at speeds of 44 mph and will have a minimum riding height of 42 inches.

Annual Pass members get early ride access on “Phoenix Rising” prior to its public debut in spring 2024. In addition to exclusive perks and monthly rewards, Pass Members can enjoy a vibrant array of seasonal events throughout the year for as low as $14 per month.

Adventure Island’s Castaway Falls

Adventure Island's new attraction - Castaway Falls (Busch Gardens Tampa)

Adventure Island, Busch Gardens’ sister water park, is set to make waves in 2024 with “Castaway Falls.” This multi-level water-play attraction offers more than 100 play elements, 4 exciting water slides, and 3 giant tipping buckets, unleashing 1,300 gallons of water for the ultimate aquatic adventure.

Castaway Falls is a key part of Adventure Island’s expansion, making it the park’s largest in over 40 years.

Kangaloom renovation

Kangaloom, one of the habitats where kangaroos and wallabies live (Busch Gardens Tampa)

For the animal lovers, the park’s kangaroo and wallaby habitat, Kangaloom, is getting a facelift.

Leaders said the renovation aims to create an even more interactive experience for visitors, allowing them to get up close and personal with these unique marsupials.

Busch Gardens Animal Tales and ice skating show

Busch Gardens Animal Tales (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Beginning on Nov. 4, the Pantopia Theater will host the all-new “Busch Gardens Animal Tales,” an educational presentation featuring a variety of species that call the park home. This family-friendly show is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

In 2024, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will welcome an all-new ice skating show, adding a new dimension of entertainment to the park.

With these exciting additions on the horizon, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay continues to be a must-visit destination, offering thrills, entertainment, and educational experiences for everyone.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town returns with new experiences, fireworks (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Starting on Nov. 11, the park will kick off the festive season with the return of its popular “Christmas Town.” Guests can immerse themselves in a festive scene of lights, shows, and holiday cheer.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay plans to release more about each of its new experiences and attractions in the future.

