Can I be ticketed if my vehicle doesn’t fit in a parking spot?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The latest Ask Trooper Steve question centered around parking spots for compact cars and whether drives can be ticketed if their vehicle extends past the designated area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Parking spaces are designed to fit a vehicle within the space assigned,” Trooper Steve said. “It is not a place to drop your oversized vehicle and impact everyone else.”

Florida Statute 316.1974 addresses areas that are a “no go” for parking, stopping or standing.

[PREVIOUS ASK TROOPER STEVE BELOW: Can a Florida trooper pull you over ANYWHERE?]

Ad

“Blocking pedestrian traffic flow because you are in a parking space would be a violation,” he said. “It’s pretty clear when your vehicle’s tires are on the sidewalk, if you cannot fit within a certain parking space because your vehicle is oversized, that you would need to find another space to park.”

Trooper Steve said the choice of vehicle you drive is yours, so if you do not drive one that fits into a designated space, you should find somewhere else to park.