ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A fatal crash Tuesday morning has forced the closure of Lake Tohopekaliga Road in St. Cloud, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported around 6:40 a.m. near Kissimmee Park Road, west of the Florida Turnpike.

Details about the crash have not been released.

The FHP said Lake Tohopekaliga Road is blocked in the area.