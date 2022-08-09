Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic: report

A trail of car parts lead to the wreckage of a Jaguar pressed against Northgate Animal Clinic.

LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities.

The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal Clinic.

As reported in the Daily Commercial, the first part of the crash took place at Martin Luther King Drive and U.S. Highway 441 (Citrus Boulevard).

The Jaguar, reportedly traveling at 100 mph, hit a Cadillac Escalade, causing what the newspaper described as an “explosion of car parts.”

A picture from Leesburg fire officials showed a trail of car parts leading to the car’s wreckage against the side of the animal clinic. A wheel was embedded in the wall of the clinic.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital.