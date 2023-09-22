Mims man struck, killed after stepping off bus, FHP says

MIMS, Fla. – A 62-year-old Mims man was fatally struck by a pickup truck Thursday after stepping out of a passenger bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. at U.S. 1 (State Road 5) and Burkholm Road in Mims, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, a 2024 Chevy Silverado traveling in the northbound outside lane of U.S. 1 swerved to the right to avoid a bus and an SUV stopped just south of Burkholm Road. The 49-year-old Mims man driving the Chevy had failed to slow, troopers said, and struck the right rear of the SUV with the front left of the pickup truck in his attempt to avoid a collision. Neither he nor the 29-year-old Merritt Island woman driving the SUV were injured, the report states.

The pickup truck then left the roadway to the right and struck the 62-year-old man in the outside grass shoulder, throwing him into a street sign, according to FHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

A roadblock was established for both northbound lanes of U.S. 1 but it was later lifted.

No other details were shared.

