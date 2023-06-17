WEATHER ALERT DAY- Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beginning the weekend muggy and quiet but storms are expected to get strong to severe through the late morning into the afternoon and tonight. Stay weather aware.

The SPC ) Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the area under a ‘Slight Risk’ meaning severe storms could produce heavy rain, damaging winds, small hail, frequent lighting and a few tornadoes.

We’ve been stuck in an usual weather pattern allowing strong/severe storms to develop over the area daily. Storm complexes coming from the northwest has been interacting with a stubborn upper-level trough which won’t budge over the area. That trough has been guiding and supporting enough lift to get storms going.

Father’s Day it looks like we’re under the same set up. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible for east central Florida especially during the early morning hours. The afternoon we may see a few stray storms.

Juneteenth the weather also stays unsettled with scattered storms and we keep rain chances moderate through the week. The rain though will help keep temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend and upcoming work week.