Celebrating with MAGIC🧚

Hello, everyone!

Welcome back to In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops. It’s hard to believe but beginning next week, Walt Disney World will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. It seems like only yesterday Cinderella Castle was getting painted with those famous EARidescent colors followed by sparkling décor. ✨ Now the time has come to celebrate Walt’s Florida dream that we all have come to love. This week, I’m going to do things different and bring you a go-to guide of everything 50. There is a lot to unpack come next week — and I want you to be prepared. If you’re not a Disney fan -- forgive me for this week. Let’s get to it, shall we?

Stunning shows🎇

One of the biggest things come Oct. 1 is the all-new nighttime and daytime shows. It’s time to bid farewell to EPCOT Forever and Magic Kingdom’s Happily Ever After. At Magic Kingdom, get ready for Disney Enchantment. The all-new show will feature stunning fireworks, Disney music and characters and, for the first time ever, projections down Main Street U.S.A. 🎆

Seven-time Grammy-award winner Philip Lawrence will lead the original song🎶 “You Are the Magic” as stunning fireworks light up the night sky.

At EPCOT (one I’m personally excited about), guests will experience the biggest show ever created at a Disney park: Harmonious. The show will feature music and stories that unite the world together. Disney leaders said the show captures the music and energy of Disney characters in a way never before imagined.

Meantime, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests will have the new daytime show KiteTails. This new show will have colorful and huge kites flying above you. I recently had the chance to talk with one of the directors of the show who called it a gala performance of color and motion.🪁

An awesome attraction🐀

For the 50th anniversary, Walt Disney World is opening up 👨‍🍳Chef Gusteau’s kitchen at EPCOT for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Gather up the family and get ready to scurry around the size of a mouse. A number of guests have already experienced previews of the attraction and the reviews that I’ve seen have been overall positive. A quick tip: This ride will require a virtual reservation time unlike Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which just dropped its virtual queue this week for a standby line. Disney shared pictures this week of some of the merchandise for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure this week. Bon Appétit!

There might be some exciting announcements coming up this week regarding future attractions. I’ll let you know if anything comes out.😉

EARidescent excitement✨

For some people, when you think of 50, you might think old age or black colors on a cake, but this anniversary is anything but that. The parks are getting some shimmering new looks. On Oct. 1, the icons of the four theme parks will be shining “Beacons of Magic.” 🤩 Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, the Tree of Life and the Tower of Terror will shine in a way we have never seen before. In addition to these new looks, the parks have also received the “Fab 50 Character Collection.” Fifty beautiful gold statues are scattered across all four parks and will bring that special touch to your day. Disney also announced this week that the Electrical Water Pageant parade will also get some new 50th anniversary scenes added to it. Even Disney cast members are getting in on the EARidescent magic with new shining name tags.✨

Miraculous merchandise🛍️

No visit to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary would be complete without some awesome merchandise. This week, Disney rolled out some of the newest collections for guests to purchase, and I fell guilty to wanting some. There is something for almost everyone to take home, including T-shirts, mugs, tumblers, crocs, hats, pins, blankets and even soap dispensers. Disney plans to release more merchandise on Oct. 1 and throughout November. Some of these items will be found on ShopDisney.com on Oct. 1.

Gotta blast 🚀

In other news, if you’re heading to EPCOT this week, be sure to check out the all-new SPACE220 restaurant.🛰️ The restaurant is serving up some out-of-this-world dishes for lunch and dinner. I checked it out on opening day, and I think my favorite part was not the dining portion, which was good, but the “Stellavator,” which takes you “up” to the Centauri Space Station. The food was pretty good and the cocktails on the menu were great.

We’re looking to hear your memories of Walt Disney World: What do you love? What do you miss? What are some of your magical moments? You can share them with us by sending us an email and we’ll post them all for everyone to enjoy. Some might even be featured next week during our News 6 TV coverage of Walt Disney World’s 50th.

Well, I think that will do it from me this week as you're now IN THE LOOP.

We have a lot to recap next week.

Can’t wait to talk to you all then.

-Landon😎