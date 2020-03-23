MegaCon Orlando moves to June due to coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando is moving its dates to early June due the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which had been scheduled for April 16-19, will now be held June 4-7 at the Orange County Convention Center.

According to MegaCon’s website, all purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to the new dates.

“Your QR codes are still valid. If you’ve already printed your e-ticket, please print your updated e-ticket,” a message on the site said. “If you’re unable to attend on the new dates, don’t worry. You’ll have until May 21 at 10 a.m. to get a refund, which means you get extra time to decide if the event has all the guests and celebrities you want to see.”

Instructions for requesting a refund were also posted on the site.

As of Sunday, more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Florida.