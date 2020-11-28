Florida State vs. Virginia postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The Florida State vs. Virginia football game has been postponed due to coronavirus cases, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

[TRENDING: Video reveals huge hammerhead shark circling clueless swimmer in Florida | Florida reports latest coronavirus numbers | ‘Disturbing’ video sent to Seminole students]

The rescheduled date and time have not been announced at this time.

The game was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday.

ACC officials said the decision was made after positive tests, quarantining, and contact tracing with the FSU football team.

[RELATED: Florida State football game against Clemson postponed]

Conference officials said through games on Nov. 21, 69 of the 78 scheduled games have been played.

This is the second week in a row FSU has had its game postponed.

FSU vs. Clemson did not take place after medical personnel from both universities could not agree on playing the game.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.