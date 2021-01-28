Family members accused in St. Cloud woman’s murder face new charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County prosecutors have filed new charges against two men accused of killing and dismembering a St. Cloud mother, court records show.

Prosecutors say Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, killed Nicole Montalvo in October 2019. Rivera’s wife, Wanda Rivera, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Documents filed Jan. 12 show that prosecutors filed new charges against Otero-Rivera and Angel Rivera.

Otero-Rivera and Angel Rivera are now charged with second-degree murder without premeditation, abuse of a dead body, tampering with physical evidence, accessory after the fact to a felony of the first degree and giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation.

Both men have entered not guilty pleas to the new charges.

Wanda Rivera also now faces one count of giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation.

Montalvo disappeared in October 2019 after dropping off her 8-year-old son at the Rivera home, according to investigators. Prosecutors said her body was dismembered and buried on property belonging to the Rivera family.

All three are waiting trial, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.