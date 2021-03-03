Federally backed vaccine site opens in Orlando as state reports 5,555 new COVID-19 cases

Residents line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the new FEMA site at Valencia College on March 3, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new federally supported coronavirus vaccination site opened Wednesday at Valencia College’s West Campus, providing 2,000 shots per day.

The Orlando FEMA site is one of four that opened in the state, with the others being in Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa.

The site also comes with two mobile units providing 500 doses each per day. Those units will go into communities that are hard to reach with less accessibility and high poverty levels. Those communities include areas in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Highlands counties.

The site will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and is expected to remain open for at least eight weeks, according to the Orlando Police Department.

At the same time, the state released the eligibility form physicians will fill out for “extremely vulnerable” patients to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

State officials said this form will be used across Florida starting on Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday to allow people under the age of 65 who are “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 to be eligible for the vaccine.

On Monday, the governor expanded that eligibility further. The list now includes firefighters, law enforcement officers and school employees who are 50 or older

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on March 3.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,555 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,924,114 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 133 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 31,829. This number includes the 562 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were currently 3,596 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March 1, 2020, 80,024 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 293 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.82% Tuesday out of 81,500 tests performed. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,174,162 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,773,638 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 34,303 91 2,030 10 751 0 Flagler 6,033 25 333 3 92 0 Lake 24,841 97 1,270 3 567 1 Marion 27,819 69 1,755 14 815 9 Orange 115,085 244 2,411 9 1,107 1 Osceola 37,045 64 1,288 6 447 -1 Polk 57,496 157 4,409 11 1,152 2 Seminole 27,464 80 1,134 8 434 4 Sumter 8,095 24 509 0 241 3 Volusia 34,791 111 1,761 16 666 1

