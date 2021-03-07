Florida reports 4,100 new cases of COVID-19 as mass vaccination efforts continue

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest numbers suggest Florida is getting a hold on the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has swept through the Sunshine State for more than a year now.

The state’s total number of infections since the virus was first detected in the state last March is nearing 2 million, but on Saturday, the state reported a daily positivity rate -- the number of positive results out of the number of tests performed on a given day -- of 4.91% for Friday. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior.

[TRENDING: Vaccine site overrun after false rumors said all welcome | ‘Naked Cowboy’ arrested in Daytona Beach | ‘We’re in the Black section:’ Couple says restaurant segregated diners]

Ad

Health experts say the positivity rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Also on Saturday, the state reported 4,684 new cases.

The lower positivity rate and drop in the number of new confirmed infections comes as mass vaccination efforts are ramping up throughout the state, including in Central Florida.

In addition to the new FEMA-run vaccination site at Valencia College’s west campus, which is administering thousands of shots per day, a new federally operated mobile site opened up on Sunday at Kelly Park in Apopka.

Ad

All K-12 school employees, pre-K and child care workers, regardless of age, are eligible to get vaccinated at the federally operated sites, as well as at the locations listed here.

A full list of vaccine sites throughout Central Florida can be found here.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 5% as state reports 4,600 new cases]

Ad

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on March 7.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,094 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,944,995 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 66 new virus-related deaths Sunday, raising the death toll to 32,266. This number includes the 583 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 3,307 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Ad

Since March 1, 2020, 80,954 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 91 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 5.84% Saturday out of 70,138 tests performed. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

Ad

As of Sunday afternoon, 3,550,139 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,941,468 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after either completing their two-shot series with a second shot or receiving a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 34,767 119 2,050 3 764 0 Flagler 6,135 16 337 0 93 1 Lake 25,156 73 1,295 0 583 2 Marion 28,074 48 1,781 0 855 3 Orange 116,367 238 2,430 0 1,126 1 Osceola 37,497 84 1,299 3 459 6 Polk 58,116 108 4,446 1 1,175 1 Seminole 27,792 67 1,145 2 442 0 Sumter 8,192 27 513 2 243 0 Volusia 35,159 50 1,793 1 677 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.